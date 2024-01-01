United Arab Emirates dirhams to Algerian dinars today

Convert AED to DZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 aed
36,678.20 dzd

1.000 AED = 36.68 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:04
How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Algerian Dinar
1 AED36.67820 DZD
5 AED183.39100 DZD
10 AED366.78200 DZD
20 AED733.56400 DZD
50 AED1,833.91000 DZD
100 AED3,667.82000 DZD
250 AED9,169.55000 DZD
500 AED18,339.10000 DZD
1000 AED36,678.20000 DZD
2000 AED73,356.40000 DZD
5000 AED183,391.00000 DZD
10000 AED366,782.00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 DZD0.02726 AED
5 DZD0.13632 AED
10 DZD0.27264 AED
20 DZD0.54528 AED
50 DZD1.36321 AED
100 DZD2.72641 AED
250 DZD6.81603 AED
500 DZD13.63205 AED
1000 DZD27.26410 AED
2000 DZD54.52820 AED
5000 DZD136.32050 AED
10000 DZD272.64100 AED