United Arab Emirates dirhams to Algerian dinars today

Convert AED to DZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 aed
36,621.20 dzd

1.00000 AED = 36.62120 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:29
How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Algerian Dinar
1 AED36.62120 DZD
5 AED183.10600 DZD
10 AED366.21200 DZD
20 AED732.42400 DZD
50 AED1831.06000 DZD
100 AED3662.12000 DZD
250 AED9155.30000 DZD
500 AED18310.60000 DZD
1000 AED36621.20000 DZD
2000 AED73242.40000 DZD
5000 AED183106.00000 DZD
10000 AED366212.00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 DZD0.02731 AED
5 DZD0.13653 AED
10 DZD0.27307 AED
20 DZD0.54613 AED
50 DZD1.36533 AED
100 DZD2.73066 AED
250 DZD6.82665 AED
500 DZD13.65330 AED
1000 DZD27.30660 AED
2000 DZD54.61320 AED
5000 DZD136.53300 AED
10000 DZD273.06600 AED