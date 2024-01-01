United Arab Emirates dirhams to Bahraini dinars today

Convert AED to BHD at the real exchange rate

1,000 aed
102.639 bhd

1.000 AED = 0.1026 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2791.4761.6640.96618.255
1 GBP1.17111.272105.6751.7271.9481.13121.368
1 USD0.920.786183.0871.3581.5320.88916.801
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirham

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Bahraini Dinar
1 AED0.10264 BHD
5 AED0.51320 BHD
10 AED1.02639 BHD
20 AED2.05278 BHD
50 AED5.13195 BHD
100 AED10.26390 BHD
250 AED25.65975 BHD
500 AED51.31950 BHD
1000 AED102.63900 BHD
2000 AED205.27800 BHD
5000 AED513.19500 BHD
10000 AED1,026.39000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 BHD9.74293 AED
5 BHD48.71465 AED
10 BHD97.42930 AED
20 BHD194.85860 AED
50 BHD487.14650 AED
100 BHD974.29300 AED
250 BHD2,435.73250 AED
500 BHD4,871.46500 AED
1000 BHD9,742.93000 AED
2000 BHD19,485.86000 AED
5000 BHD48,714.65000 AED
10000 BHD97,429.30000 AED