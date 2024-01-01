50 Bahraini dinars to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert BHD to AED at the real exchange rate

50 bhd
487.14 aed

.د.ب1.000 BHD = د.إ9.743 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BHD to AED conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BHD to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.74369.7450
Low9.74279.7399
Average9.74289.7430
Change-0.00%0.03%
View full history

1 BHD to AED stats

The performance of BHD to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.7436 and a 30 day low of 9.7427. This means the 30 day average was 9.7428. The change for BHD to AED was -0.00.

The performance of BHD to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.7450 and a 90 day low of 9.7399. This means the 90 day average was 9.7430. The change for BHD to AED was 0.03.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 BHD9.74271 AED
5 BHD48.71355 AED
10 BHD97.42710 AED
20 BHD194.85420 AED
50 BHD487.13550 AED
100 BHD974.27100 AED
250 BHD2,435.67750 AED
500 BHD4,871.35500 AED
1000 BHD9,742.71000 AED
2000 BHD19,485.42000 AED
5000 BHD48,713.55000 AED
10000 BHD97,427.10000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Bahraini Dinar
1 AED0.10264 BHD
5 AED0.51321 BHD
10 AED1.02641 BHD
20 AED2.05282 BHD
50 AED5.13205 BHD
100 AED10.26410 BHD
250 AED25.66025 BHD
500 AED51.32050 BHD
1000 AED102.64100 BHD
2000 AED205.28200 BHD
5000 AED513.20500 BHD
10000 AED1,026.41000 BHD