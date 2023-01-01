United Arab Emirates dirhams to Bahraini dinars today

1,000 aed
102.649 bhd

1.00000 AED = 0.10265 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:27
Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.2285287.250.921250.80615955.67721.369117.2658
1 INR0.012015113.451340.01106870.009686090.6689680.01644990.207451
1 PKR0.003481290.28974210.003207080.002806470.1938280.004766230.0601072
1 EUR1.085590.3445311.8110.875160.43761.4861618.742

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Bahraini Dinar
1 AED0.10265 BHD
5 AED0.51325 BHD
10 AED1.02649 BHD
20 AED2.05298 BHD
50 AED5.13245 BHD
100 AED10.26490 BHD
250 AED25.66225 BHD
500 AED51.32450 BHD
1000 AED102.64900 BHD
2000 AED205.29800 BHD
5000 AED513.24500 BHD
10000 AED1026.49000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 BHD9.74192 AED
5 BHD48.70960 AED
10 BHD97.41920 AED
20 BHD194.83840 AED
50 BHD487.09600 AED
100 BHD974.19200 AED
250 BHD2435.48000 AED
500 BHD4870.96000 AED
1000 BHD9741.92000 AED
2000 BHD19483.84000 AED
5000 BHD48709.60000 AED
10000 BHD97419.20000 AED