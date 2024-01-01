United Arab Emirates dirhams to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks today

Convert AED to BAM at the real exchange rate

1,000 aed
490.15 bam

1.000 AED = 0.4902 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:02
How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 AED0.49015 BAM
5 AED2.45075 BAM
10 AED4.90150 BAM
20 AED9.80300 BAM
50 AED24.50750 BAM
100 AED49.01500 BAM
250 AED122.53750 BAM
500 AED245.07500 BAM
1000 AED490.15000 BAM
2000 AED980.30000 BAM
5000 AED2,450.75000 BAM
10000 AED4,901.50000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 BAM2.04019 AED
5 BAM10.20095 AED
10 BAM20.40190 AED
20 BAM40.80380 AED
50 BAM102.00950 AED
100 BAM204.01900 AED
250 BAM510.04750 AED
500 BAM1,020.09500 AED
1000 BAM2,040.19000 AED
2000 BAM4,080.38000 AED
5000 BAM10,200.95000 AED
10000 BAM20,401.90000 AED