United Arab Emirates dirhams to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks today
Convert AED to BAM at the real exchange rate
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current AED to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirham
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter AppFeatures our users love:
- Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
- See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.
Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
|Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
|1 AED
|0.49229 BAM
|5 AED
|2.46148 BAM
|10 AED
|4.92295 BAM
|20 AED
|9.84590 BAM
|50 AED
|24.61475 BAM
|100 AED
|49.22950 BAM
|250 AED
|123.07375 BAM
|500 AED
|246.14750 BAM
|1000 AED
|492.29500 BAM
|2000 AED
|984.59000 BAM
|5000 AED
|2461.47500 BAM
|10000 AED
|4922.95000 BAM
|Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / United Arab Emirates Dirham
|1 BAM
|2.03130 AED
|5 BAM
|10.15650 AED
|10 BAM
|20.31300 AED
|20 BAM
|40.62600 AED
|50 BAM
|101.56500 AED
|100 BAM
|203.13000 AED
|250 BAM
|507.82500 AED
|500 BAM
|1015.65000 AED
|1000 BAM
|2031.30000 AED
|2000 BAM
|4062.60000 AED
|5000 BAM
|10156.50000 AED
|10000 BAM
|20313.00000 AED