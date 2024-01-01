Convert SAR to TRY at the real exchange rate

5 Saudi riyals to Turkish liras

5 sar
43.78 try

SR1.000 SAR = TL8.756 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:31
How to convert Saudi riyals to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Turkish Lira
1 SAR8.75578 TRY
5 SAR43.77890 TRY
10 SAR87.55780 TRY
20 SAR175.11560 TRY
50 SAR437.78900 TRY
100 SAR875.57800 TRY
250 SAR2,188.94500 TRY
500 SAR4,377.89000 TRY
1000 SAR8,755.78000 TRY
2000 SAR17,511.56000 TRY
5000 SAR43,778.90000 TRY
10000 SAR87,557.80000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Saudi Riyal
1 TRY0.11421 SAR
5 TRY0.57105 SAR
10 TRY1.14210 SAR
20 TRY2.28420 SAR
50 TRY5.71050 SAR
100 TRY11.42100 SAR
250 TRY28.55250 SAR
500 TRY57.10500 SAR
1000 TRY114.21000 SAR
2000 TRY228.42000 SAR
5000 TRY571.05000 SAR
10000 TRY1,142.10000 SAR