Convert SAR to TRY at the real exchange rate

100 Saudi riyals to Turkish liras

100 sar
875.68 try

SR1.000 SAR = TL8.757 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:30
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Turkish Lira
1 SAR8.75677 TRY
5 SAR43.78385 TRY
10 SAR87.56770 TRY
20 SAR175.13540 TRY
50 SAR437.83850 TRY
100 SAR875.67700 TRY
250 SAR2,189.19250 TRY
500 SAR4,378.38500 TRY
1000 SAR8,756.77000 TRY
2000 SAR17,513.54000 TRY
5000 SAR43,783.85000 TRY
10000 SAR87,567.70000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Saudi Riyal
1 TRY0.11420 SAR
5 TRY0.57099 SAR
10 TRY1.14197 SAR
20 TRY2.28394 SAR
50 TRY5.70985 SAR
100 TRY11.41970 SAR
250 TRY28.54925 SAR
500 TRY57.09850 SAR
1000 TRY114.19700 SAR
2000 TRY228.39400 SAR
5000 TRY570.98500 SAR
10000 TRY1,141.97000 SAR