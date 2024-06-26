Saudi riyal to Turkish liras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Turkish liras is currently 8.757 today, reflecting a -0.254% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.950% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Turkish liras has fluctuated between a high of 8.796 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 8.665 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.247% increase in value.