50 Russian rubles to Haitian gourdes

Convert RUB to HTG at the real exchange rate

50 rub
73.31 htg

1.00000 RUB = 1.46622 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Haitian gourdes

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HTG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to HTG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian rubles

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Haitian Gourde
1 RUB1.46622 HTG
5 RUB7.33110 HTG
10 RUB14.66220 HTG
20 RUB29.32440 HTG
50 RUB73.31100 HTG
100 RUB146.62200 HTG
250 RUB366.55500 HTG
500 RUB733.11000 HTG
1000 RUB1466.22000 HTG
2000 RUB2932.44000 HTG
5000 RUB7331.10000 HTG
10000 RUB14662.20000 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Russian Ruble
1 HTG0.68203 RUB
5 HTG3.41014 RUB
10 HTG6.82027 RUB
20 HTG13.64054 RUB
50 HTG34.10135 RUB
100 HTG68.20270 RUB
250 HTG170.50675 RUB
500 HTG341.01350 RUB
1000 HTG682.02700 RUB
2000 HTG1364.05400 RUB
5000 HTG3410.13500 RUB
10000 HTG6820.27000 RUB