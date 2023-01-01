1 thousand Qatari rials to Jordanian dinars

Convert QAR to JOD at the real exchange rate

1000 qar
194.697 jod

1.00000 QAR = 0.19470 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:12
How to convert Qatari rials to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Jordanian Dinar
1 QAR0.19470 JOD
5 QAR0.97349 JOD
10 QAR1.94697 JOD
20 QAR3.89394 JOD
50 QAR9.73485 JOD
100 QAR19.46970 JOD
250 QAR48.67425 JOD
500 QAR97.34850 JOD
1000 QAR194.69700 JOD
2000 QAR389.39400 JOD
5000 QAR973.48500 JOD
10000 QAR1946.97000 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Qatari Rial
1 JOD5.13618 QAR
5 JOD25.68090 QAR
10 JOD51.36180 QAR
20 JOD102.72360 QAR
50 JOD256.80900 QAR
100 JOD513.61800 QAR
250 JOD1284.04500 QAR
500 JOD2568.09000 QAR
1000 JOD5136.18000 QAR
2000 JOD10272.36000 QAR
5000 JOD25680.90000 QAR
10000 JOD51361.80000 QAR