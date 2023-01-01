5 Jordanian dinars to Qatari rials

Convert JOD to QAR at the real exchange rate

5 jod
25.70 qar

1.00000 JOD = 5.13995 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPAEDAUD
1 USD11.33391.3284518.34030.911050.7844063.67261.47831
1 CAD0.74968110.99591413.74940.6829880.5880552.753281.10826
1 SGD0.7527571.0041113.80580.685790.5904672.764581.11281
1 ZAR0.05452470.07273050.072433410.04967410.04276950.2002480.0806042

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jordanian dinars

JOD to USD

JOD to CAD

JOD to SGD

JOD to ZAR

JOD to EUR

JOD to GBP

JOD to AED

JOD to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Qatari Rial
1 JOD5.13995 QAR
5 JOD25.69975 QAR
10 JOD51.39950 QAR
20 JOD102.79900 QAR
50 JOD256.99750 QAR
100 JOD513.99500 QAR
250 JOD1284.98750 QAR
500 JOD2569.97500 QAR
1000 JOD5139.95000 QAR
2000 JOD10279.90000 QAR
5000 JOD25699.75000 QAR
10000 JOD51399.50000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Jordanian Dinar
1 QAR0.19456 JOD
5 QAR0.97278 JOD
10 QAR1.94555 JOD
20 QAR3.89110 JOD
50 QAR9.72775 JOD
100 QAR19.45550 JOD
250 QAR48.63875 JOD
500 QAR97.27750 JOD
1000 QAR194.55500 JOD
2000 QAR389.11000 JOD
5000 QAR972.77500 JOD
10000 QAR1945.55000 JOD