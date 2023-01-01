20 Qatari rials to Bermudan dollars

Convert QAR to BMD at the real exchange rate

20 qar
5.49 bmd

1.00000 QAR = 0.27461 BMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Qatari rials to Bermudan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to BMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Bermudan Dollar
1 QAR0.27461 BMD
5 QAR1.37304 BMD
10 QAR2.74608 BMD
20 QAR5.49216 BMD
50 QAR13.73040 BMD
100 QAR27.46080 BMD
250 QAR68.65200 BMD
500 QAR137.30400 BMD
1000 QAR274.60800 BMD
2000 QAR549.21600 BMD
5000 QAR1373.04000 BMD
10000 QAR2746.08000 BMD
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Qatari Rial
1 BMD3.64155 QAR
5 BMD18.20775 QAR
10 BMD36.41550 QAR
20 BMD72.83100 QAR
50 BMD182.07750 QAR
100 BMD364.15500 QAR
250 BMD910.38750 QAR
500 BMD1820.77500 QAR
1000 BMD3641.55000 QAR
2000 BMD7283.10000 QAR
5000 BMD18207.75000 QAR
10000 BMD36415.50000 QAR