100 Pakistani rupees to British pounds sterling

Convert PKR to GBP at the real exchange rate

100 pkr
0.28 gbp

1.00000 PKR = 0.00279 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupees

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / British Pound Sterling
1 PKR0.00279 GBP
5 PKR0.01393 GBP
10 PKR0.02787 GBP
20 PKR0.05574 GBP
50 PKR0.13934 GBP
100 PKR0.27869 GBP
250 PKR0.69673 GBP
500 PKR1.39345 GBP
1000 PKR2.78690 GBP
2000 PKR5.57380 GBP
5000 PKR13.93450 GBP
10000 PKR27.86900 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Pakistani Rupee
1 GBP358.82200 PKR
5 GBP1794.11000 PKR
10 GBP3588.22000 PKR
20 GBP7176.44000 PKR
50 GBP17941.10000 PKR
100 GBP35882.20000 PKR
250 GBP89705.50000 PKR
500 GBP179411.00000 PKR
1000 GBP358822.00000 PKR
2000 GBP717644.00000 PKR
5000 GBP1794110.00000 PKR
10000 GBP3588220.00000 PKR