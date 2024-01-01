Laotian kips to Mauritian rupees today

Convert LAK to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 lak
2.14 mur

₭1.000 LAK = ₨0.002144 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:19
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPAUDCADZARINRSGD
1 USD10.9340.7891.5051.36818.18583.4371.354
1 EUR1.07110.8451.6121.46519.47989.3771.45
1 GBP1.2681.18411.9081.73523.057105.7931.717
1 AUD0.6640.620.52410.90912.08355.4390.9

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Laotian kips to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LAK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LAK to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bank

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Mauritian Rupee
1 LAK0.00214 MUR
5 LAK0.01072 MUR
10 LAK0.02144 MUR
20 LAK0.04289 MUR
50 LAK0.10721 MUR
100 LAK0.21443 MUR
250 LAK0.53606 MUR
500 LAK1.07213 MUR
1000 LAK2.14426 MUR
2000 LAK4.28852 MUR
5000 LAK10.72130 MUR
10000 LAK21.44260 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Laotian Kip
1 MUR466.36200 LAK
5 MUR2,331.81000 LAK
10 MUR4,663.62000 LAK
20 MUR9,327.24000 LAK
50 MUR23,318.10000 LAK
100 MUR46,636.20000 LAK
250 MUR116,590.50000 LAK
500 MUR233,181.00000 LAK
1000 MUR466,362.00000 LAK
2000 MUR932,724.00000 LAK
5000 MUR2,331,810.00000 LAK
10000 MUR4,663,620.00000 LAK