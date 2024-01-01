Laotian kips to Mauritian rupees today

1,000 lak
2.20 mur

1.000 LAK = 0.002202 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:08
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Mauritian Rupee
1 LAK0.00220 MUR
5 LAK0.01101 MUR
10 LAK0.02202 MUR
20 LAK0.04403 MUR
50 LAK0.11008 MUR
100 LAK0.22016 MUR
250 LAK0.55041 MUR
500 LAK1.10082 MUR
1000 LAK2.20164 MUR
2000 LAK4.40328 MUR
5000 LAK11.00820 MUR
10000 LAK22.01640 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Laotian Kip
1 MUR454.20700 LAK
5 MUR2,271.03500 LAK
10 MUR4,542.07000 LAK
20 MUR9,084.14000 LAK
50 MUR22,710.35000 LAK
100 MUR45,420.70000 LAK
250 MUR113,551.75000 LAK
500 MUR227,103.50000 LAK
1000 MUR454,207.00000 LAK
2000 MUR908,414.00000 LAK
5000 MUR2,271,035.00000 LAK
10000 MUR4,542,070.00000 LAK