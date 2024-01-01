40,000 South Korean wons to Norwegian kroner

Convert KRW to NOK at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = kr0.007966 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:34
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KRW to NOK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

NOK
1 KRW to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00800.0081
Low0.00780.0078
Average0.00800.0080
Change1.36%-0.12%
View full history

1 KRW to NOK stats

The performance of KRW to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0080 and a 30 day low of 0.0078. This means the 30 day average was 0.0080. The change for KRW to NOK was 1.36.

The performance of KRW to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0081 and a 90 day low of 0.0078. This means the 90 day average was 0.0080. The change for KRW to NOK was -0.12.

Track market ratesView KRW to NOK chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9271.3841.5080.77484.0751.3237.13
1 EUR1.07811.4921.6260.83490.6531.4267.688
1 CAD0.7230.6711.090.55960.7540.9565.152
1 AUD0.6630.6150.91710.51355.7370.8774.727

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean wons

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Norwegian Krone
1 KRW0.00797 NOK
5 KRW0.03983 NOK
10 KRW0.07966 NOK
20 KRW0.15931 NOK
50 KRW0.39829 NOK
100 KRW0.79657 NOK
250 KRW1.99143 NOK
500 KRW3.98286 NOK
1000 KRW7.96571 NOK
2000 KRW15.93142 NOK
5000 KRW39.82855 NOK
10000 KRW79.65710 NOK
20000 KRW159.31420 NOK
30000 KRW238.97130 NOK
40000 KRW318.62840 NOK
50000 KRW398.28550 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / South Korean Won
1 NOK125.53800 KRW
5 NOK627.69000 KRW
10 NOK1,255.38000 KRW
20 NOK2,510.76000 KRW
50 NOK6,276.90000 KRW
100 NOK12,553.80000 KRW
250 NOK31,384.50000 KRW
500 NOK62,769.00000 KRW
1000 NOK125,538.00000 KRW
2000 NOK251,076.00000 KRW
5000 NOK627,690.00000 KRW
10000 NOK1,255,380.00000 KRW