20,000 South Korean wons to Nigerian nairas

Convert KRW to NGN at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = ₦1.239 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:33
Track the exchange rate

KRW to NGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

NGN
1 KRW to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.28421.2842
Low1.22211.1397
Average1.24661.2118
Change-1.12%6.61%
1 KRW to NGN stats

The performance of KRW to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2842 and a 30 day low of 1.2221. This means the 30 day average was 1.2466. The change for KRW to NGN was -1.12.

The performance of KRW to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.2842 and a 90 day low of 1.1397. This means the 90 day average was 1.2118. The change for KRW to NGN was 6.61.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9271.3841.5090.77484.0771.3237.13
1 EUR1.07811.4921.6270.83490.6561.4267.688
1 CAD0.7230.6711.090.55960.7560.9565.152
1 AUD0.6630.6150.91710.51355.7350.8774.727

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Nigerian Naira
1 KRW1.23933 NGN
5 KRW6.19665 NGN
10 KRW12.39330 NGN
20 KRW24.78660 NGN
50 KRW61.96650 NGN
100 KRW123.93300 NGN
250 KRW309.83250 NGN
500 KRW619.66500 NGN
1000 KRW1,239.33000 NGN
2000 KRW2,478.66000 NGN
5000 KRW6,196.65000 NGN
10000 KRW12,393.30000 NGN
20000 KRW24,786.60000 NGN
30000 KRW37,179.90000 NGN
40000 KRW49,573.20000 NGN
50000 KRW61,966.50000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / South Korean Won
1 NGN0.80689 KRW
5 NGN4.03445 KRW
10 NGN8.06890 KRW
20 NGN16.13780 KRW
50 NGN40.34450 KRW
100 NGN80.68900 KRW
250 NGN201.72250 KRW
500 NGN403.44500 KRW
1000 NGN806.89000 KRW
2000 NGN1,613.78000 KRW
5000 NGN4,034.45000 KRW
10000 NGN8,068.90000 KRW