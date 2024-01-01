40,000 South Korean wons to Icelandic krónas

Convert KRW to ISK at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = kr0.1002 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:11
KRW to ISK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

ISK
1 KRW to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10320.1038
Low0.10010.0996
Average0.10130.1019
Change-2.04%0.58%
1 KRW to ISK stats

The performance of KRW to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1032 and a 30 day low of 0.1001. This means the 30 day average was 0.1013. The change for KRW to ISK was -2.04.

The performance of KRW to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1038 and a 90 day low of 0.0996. This means the 90 day average was 0.1019. The change for KRW to ISK was 0.58.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Icelandic Króna
1 KRW0.10021 ISK
5 KRW0.50106 ISK
10 KRW1.00211 ISK
20 KRW2.00422 ISK
50 KRW5.01055 ISK
100 KRW10.02110 ISK
250 KRW25.05275 ISK
500 KRW50.10550 ISK
1000 KRW100.21100 ISK
2000 KRW200.42200 ISK
5000 KRW501.05500 ISK
10000 KRW1,002.11000 ISK
20000 KRW2,004.22000 ISK
30000 KRW3,006.33000 ISK
40000 KRW4,008.44000 ISK
50000 KRW5,010.55000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / South Korean Won
1 ISK9.97896 KRW
5 ISK49.89480 KRW
10 ISK99.78960 KRW
20 ISK199.57920 KRW
50 ISK498.94800 KRW
100 ISK997.89600 KRW
250 ISK2,494.74000 KRW
500 ISK4,989.48000 KRW
1000 ISK9,978.96000 KRW
2000 ISK19,957.92000 KRW
5000 ISK49,894.80000 KRW
10000 ISK99,789.60000 KRW