30,000 South Korean wons to Icelandic krónas
Convert KRW to ISK at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
KRW to ISK conversion chart
1 KRW = 0.10021 ISK
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 KRW to ISK
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.1032
|0.1038
|Low
|0.1001
|0.0996
|Average
|0.1013
|0.1019
|Change
|-2.03%
|0.59%
|View full history
1 KRW to ISK stats
The performance of KRW to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1032 and a 30 day low of 0.1001. This means the 30 day average was 0.1013. The change for KRW to ISK was -2.03.
The performance of KRW to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1038 and a 90 day low of 0.0996. This means the 90 day average was 0.1019. The change for KRW to ISK was 0.59.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert South Korean wons to Icelandic krónas
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for South Korean wons
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Icelandic Króna
|1 KRW
|0.10021 ISK
|5 KRW
|0.50106 ISK
|10 KRW
|1.00211 ISK
|20 KRW
|2.00422 ISK
|50 KRW
|5.01055 ISK
|100 KRW
|10.02110 ISK
|250 KRW
|25.05275 ISK
|500 KRW
|50.10550 ISK
|1000 KRW
|100.21100 ISK
|2000 KRW
|200.42200 ISK
|5000 KRW
|501.05500 ISK
|10000 KRW
|1,002.11000 ISK
|20000 KRW
|2,004.22000 ISK
|30000 KRW
|3,006.33000 ISK
|40000 KRW
|4,008.44000 ISK
|50000 KRW
|5,010.55000 ISK
|Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / South Korean Won
|1 ISK
|9.97896 KRW
|5 ISK
|49.89480 KRW
|10 ISK
|99.78960 KRW
|20 ISK
|199.57920 KRW
|50 ISK
|498.94800 KRW
|100 ISK
|997.89600 KRW
|250 ISK
|2,494.74000 KRW
|500 ISK
|4,989.48000 KRW
|1000 ISK
|9,978.96000 KRW
|2000 ISK
|19,957.92000 KRW
|5000 ISK
|49,894.80000 KRW
|10000 ISK
|99,789.60000 KRW