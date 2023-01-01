1 South Korean won to Haitian gourdes

Convert KRW to HTG at the real exchange rate

1 krw
0.10 htg

1.00000 KRW = 0.10170 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8618951.096491.14831.463641.62010.9445218.7184
1 GBP1.1602311.2721105.7551.698191.879721.0958621.7181
1 USD0.912050.786102183.13421.334951.477650.861517.0726
1 INR0.01097110.009455820.012028710.01605780.01777430.01036280.205362

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Haitian gourdes

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HTG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to HTG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean won

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Haitian Gourde
1 KRW0.10170 HTG
5 KRW0.50852 HTG
10 KRW1.01703 HTG
20 KRW2.03406 HTG
50 KRW5.08515 HTG
100 KRW10.17030 HTG
250 KRW25.42575 HTG
500 KRW50.85150 HTG
1000 KRW101.70300 HTG
2000 KRW203.40600 HTG
5000 KRW508.51500 HTG
10000 KRW1017.03000 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / South Korean Won
1 HTG9.83251 KRW
5 HTG49.16255 KRW
10 HTG98.32510 KRW
20 HTG196.65020 KRW
50 HTG491.62550 KRW
100 HTG983.25100 KRW
250 HTG2458.12750 KRW
500 HTG4916.25500 KRW
1000 HTG9832.51000 KRW
2000 HTG19665.02000 KRW
5000 HTG49162.55000 KRW
10000 HTG98325.10000 KRW