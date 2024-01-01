30,000 South Korean wons to Guatemalan quetzals

Convert KRW to GTQ at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = Q0.005599 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:02
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KRW to GTQ conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

GTQ
1 KRW to GTQLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00590.0059
Low0.00560.0056
Average0.00580.0057
Change-3.32%-0.07%
View full history

1 KRW to GTQ stats

The performance of KRW to GTQ in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0059 and a 30 day low of 0.0056. This means the 30 day average was 0.0058. The change for KRW to GTQ was -3.32.

The performance of KRW to GTQ in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0059 and a 90 day low of 0.0056. This means the 90 day average was 0.0057. The change for KRW to GTQ was -0.07.

Track market ratesView KRW to GTQ chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9281.3841.5090.77484.0791.3237.13
1 EUR1.07811.4921.6270.83490.6421.4267.687
1 CAD0.7230.6711.0910.55960.7490.9565.152
1 AUD0.6630.6150.91710.51355.7070.8774.724

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean wons

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 KRW0.00560 GTQ
5 KRW0.02800 GTQ
10 KRW0.05599 GTQ
20 KRW0.11198 GTQ
50 KRW0.27995 GTQ
100 KRW0.55990 GTQ
250 KRW1.39975 GTQ
500 KRW2.79951 GTQ
1000 KRW5.59902 GTQ
2000 KRW11.19804 GTQ
5000 KRW27.99510 GTQ
10000 KRW55.99020 GTQ
20000 KRW111.98040 GTQ
30000 KRW167.97060 GTQ
40000 KRW223.96080 GTQ
50000 KRW279.95100 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / South Korean Won
1 GTQ178.60300 KRW
5 GTQ893.01500 KRW
10 GTQ1,786.03000 KRW
20 GTQ3,572.06000 KRW
50 GTQ8,930.15000 KRW
100 GTQ17,860.30000 KRW
250 GTQ44,650.75000 KRW
500 GTQ89,301.50000 KRW
1000 GTQ178,603.00000 KRW
2000 GTQ357,206.00000 KRW
5000 GTQ893,015.00000 KRW
10000 GTQ1,786,030.00000 KRW