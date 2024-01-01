50,000 South Korean wons to Georgian laris

Convert KRW to GEL at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = ₾0.001976 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:56
KRW to GEL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

GEL
1 KRW to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00210.0021
Low0.00200.0020
Average0.00200.0020
Change-3.15%0.75%
1 KRW to GEL stats

The performance of KRW to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0021 and a 30 day low of 0.0020. This means the 30 day average was 0.0020. The change for KRW to GEL was -3.15.

The performance of KRW to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0021 and a 90 day low of 0.0020. This means the 90 day average was 0.0020. The change for KRW to GEL was 0.75.

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Georgian Lari
1 KRW0.00198 GEL
5 KRW0.00988 GEL
10 KRW0.01976 GEL
20 KRW0.03952 GEL
50 KRW0.09879 GEL
100 KRW0.19759 GEL
250 KRW0.49397 GEL
500 KRW0.98793 GEL
1000 KRW1.97587 GEL
2000 KRW3.95174 GEL
5000 KRW9.87935 GEL
10000 KRW19.75870 GEL
20000 KRW39.51740 GEL
30000 KRW59.27610 GEL
40000 KRW79.03480 GEL
50000 KRW98.79350 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / South Korean Won
1 GEL506.10700 KRW
5 GEL2,530.53500 KRW
10 GEL5,061.07000 KRW
20 GEL10,122.14000 KRW
50 GEL25,305.35000 KRW
100 GEL50,610.70000 KRW
250 GEL126,526.75000 KRW
500 GEL253,053.50000 KRW
1000 GEL506,107.00000 KRW
2000 GEL1,012,214.00000 KRW
5000 GEL2,530,535.00000 KRW
10000 GEL5,061,070.00000 KRW