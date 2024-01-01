40,000 South Korean wons to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert KRW to BTN at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = Nu.0.06081 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:43
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KRW to BTN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BTN
1 KRW to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06390.0639
Low0.06080.0605
Average0.06240.0623
Change-2.87%0.52%
View full history

1 KRW to BTN stats

The performance of KRW to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0639 and a 30 day low of 0.0608. This means the 30 day average was 0.0624. The change for KRW to BTN was -2.87.

The performance of KRW to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0639 and a 90 day low of 0.0605. This means the 90 day average was 0.0623. The change for KRW to BTN was 0.52.

Track market ratesView KRW to BTN chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9281.3841.510.77484.0831.3237.13
1 EUR1.07811.4911.6270.83490.6041.4267.683
1 CAD0.7220.6711.0910.55960.7470.9565.151
1 AUD0.6620.6150.91710.51355.6930.8764.723

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean wons

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 KRW0.06081 BTN
5 KRW0.30405 BTN
10 KRW0.60809 BTN
20 KRW1.21618 BTN
50 KRW3.04045 BTN
100 KRW6.08090 BTN
250 KRW15.20225 BTN
500 KRW30.40450 BTN
1000 KRW60.80900 BTN
2000 KRW121.61800 BTN
5000 KRW304.04500 BTN
10000 KRW608.09000 BTN
20000 KRW1,216.18000 BTN
30000 KRW1,824.27000 BTN
40000 KRW2,432.36000 BTN
50000 KRW3,040.45000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / South Korean Won
1 BTN16.44490 KRW
5 BTN82.22450 KRW
10 BTN164.44900 KRW
20 BTN328.89800 KRW
50 BTN822.24500 KRW
100 BTN1,644.49000 KRW
250 BTN4,111.22500 KRW
500 BTN8,222.45000 KRW
1000 BTN16,444.90000 KRW
2000 BTN32,889.80000 KRW
5000 BTN82,224.50000 KRW
10000 BTN164,449.00000 KRW