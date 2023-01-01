Djiboutian francs to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert DJF to LKR at the real exchange rate

1000 djf
1842.18 lkr

1.00000 DJF = 1.84218 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87431.085790.34731.49361.676890.964518.7095
1 GBP1.1437711.2418103.3371.708341.917991.1031721.3996
1 USD0.921050.805283183.21571.37571.544520.8883517.2327
1 INR0.01106840.009677050.01201710.01653170.01856040.01067530.207085

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Djiboutian francs to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Djiboutian franc

DJF to USD

DJF to EUR

DJF to GBP

DJF to INR

DJF to JPY

DJF to RUB

DJF to AUD

DJF to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 DJF1.84218 LKR
5 DJF9.21090 LKR
10 DJF18.42180 LKR
20 DJF36.84360 LKR
50 DJF92.10900 LKR
100 DJF184.21800 LKR
250 DJF460.54500 LKR
500 DJF921.09000 LKR
1000 DJF1842.18000 LKR
2000 DJF3684.36000 LKR
5000 DJF9210.90000 LKR
10000 DJF18421.80000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Djiboutian Franc
1 LKR0.54283 DJF
5 LKR2.71418 DJF
10 LKR5.42835 DJF
20 LKR10.85670 DJF
50 LKR27.14175 DJF
100 LKR54.28350 DJF
250 LKR135.70875 DJF
500 LKR271.41750 DJF
1000 LKR542.83500 DJF
2000 LKR1085.67000 DJF
5000 LKR2714.17500 DJF
10000 LKR5428.35000 DJF