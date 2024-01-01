Convert LKR to DJF at the real exchange rate

10 thousand Sri Lankan rupees to Djiboutian francs

10,000 lkr
5,832 djf

Sr1.000 LKR = Fdj0.5832 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:53
How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Djiboutian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Djiboutian Franc
1 LKR0.58315 DJF
5 LKR2.91576 DJF
10 LKR5.83151 DJF
20 LKR11.66302 DJF
50 LKR29.15755 DJF
100 LKR58.31510 DJF
250 LKR145.78775 DJF
500 LKR291.57550 DJF
1000 LKR583.15100 DJF
2000 LKR1,166.30200 DJF
5000 LKR2,915.75500 DJF
10000 LKR5,831.51000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 DJF1.71482 LKR
5 DJF8.57410 LKR
10 DJF17.14820 LKR
20 DJF34.29640 LKR
50 DJF85.74100 LKR
100 DJF171.48200 LKR
250 DJF428.70500 LKR
500 DJF857.41000 LKR
1000 DJF1,714.82000 LKR
2000 DJF3,429.64000 LKR
5000 DJF8,574.10000 LKR
10000 DJF17,148.20000 LKR