Djiboutian francs to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert DJF to LKR at the real exchange rate

1000 djf
1707.16 lkr

Fdj1.000 DJF = Sr1.707 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:12
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 DJF1.70716 LKR
5 DJF8.53580 LKR
10 DJF17.07160 LKR
20 DJF34.14320 LKR
50 DJF85.35800 LKR
100 DJF170.71600 LKR
250 DJF426.79000 LKR
500 DJF853.58000 LKR
1000 DJF1707.16000 LKR
2000 DJF3414.32000 LKR
5000 DJF8535.80000 LKR
10000 DJF17071.60000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Djiboutian Franc
1 LKR0.58577 DJF
5 LKR2.92884 DJF
10 LKR5.85769 DJF
20 LKR11.71538 DJF
50 LKR29.28845 DJF
100 LKR58.57690 DJF
250 LKR146.44225 DJF
500 LKR292.88450 DJF
1000 LKR585.76900 DJF
2000 LKR1171.53800 DJF
5000 LKR2928.84500 DJF
10000 LKR5857.69000 DJF