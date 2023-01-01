500 Sri Lankan rupees to Djiboutian francs

Convert LKR to DJF at the real exchange rate

500 lkr
275 djf

1.00000 LKR = 0.54922 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.324950.78545383.21261.468210.906051.31963.67275
1 CAD0.75474510.59281762.80431.108130.6838320.9959622.77199
1 GBP1.273151.686861105.9421.869261.153451.680054.67596
1 INR0.01201740.01592250.0094391210.01764410.01088830.01585820.0441369

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Djiboutian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupees

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Djiboutian Franc
1 LKR0.54922 DJF
5 LKR2.74611 DJF
10 LKR5.49222 DJF
20 LKR10.98444 DJF
50 LKR27.46110 DJF
100 LKR54.92220 DJF
250 LKR137.30550 DJF
500 LKR274.61100 DJF
1000 LKR549.22200 DJF
2000 LKR1098.44400 DJF
5000 LKR2746.11000 DJF
10000 LKR5492.22000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 DJF1.82076 LKR
5 DJF9.10380 LKR
10 DJF18.20760 LKR
20 DJF36.41520 LKR
50 DJF91.03800 LKR
100 DJF182.07600 LKR
250 DJF455.19000 LKR
500 DJF910.38000 LKR
1000 DJF1820.76000 LKR
2000 DJF3641.52000 LKR
5000 DJF9103.80000 LKR
10000 DJF18207.60000 LKR