5000 Djiboutian francs to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert DJF to LKR at the real exchange rate

5.000 djf
9.090,10 lkr

1.00000 DJF = 1.81802 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:13
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8675451.1074592.09171.465881.618490.9333718.7873
1 GBP1.1526811.2765106.1491.689641.865551.0758821.6552
1 USD0.902950.783392183.15651.323651.461450.8427516.9645
1 INR0.01085870.00942070.012025510.01591760.01757470.01013450.204007

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Djiboutian francs to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Djiboutian francs

DJF to USD

DJF to EUR

DJF to GBP

DJF to INR

DJF to JPY

DJF to RUB

DJF to AUD

DJF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 DJF1.81802 LKR
5 DJF9.09010 LKR
10 DJF18.18020 LKR
20 DJF36.36040 LKR
50 DJF90.90100 LKR
100 DJF181.80200 LKR
250 DJF454.50500 LKR
500 DJF909.01000 LKR
1000 DJF1818.02000 LKR
2000 DJF3636.04000 LKR
5000 DJF9090.10000 LKR
10000 DJF18180.20000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Djiboutian Franc
1 LKR0.55005 DJF
5 LKR2.75025 DJF
10 LKR5.50050 DJF
20 LKR11.00100 DJF
50 LKR27.50250 DJF
100 LKR55.00500 DJF
250 LKR137.51250 DJF
500 LKR275.02500 DJF
1000 LKR550.05000 DJF
2000 LKR1100.10000 DJF
5000 LKR2750.25000 DJF
10000 LKR5500.50000 DJF