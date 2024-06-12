Djiboutian franc to Sri Lankan rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc to Sri Lankan rupees is currently 1,707 today, reflecting a 0.170% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.432% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc to Sri Lankan rupees has fluctuated between a high of 1,708 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 1,699 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a 0.156% increase in value.