100 Belarusian rubles to CFP francs

Convert BYN to XPF at the real exchange rate

100 byn
3,370 xpf

1.00000 BYN = 33.69550 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDAUDNZDEURGBPZAR
1 USD11.35841.342151.520451.633720.92910.79690819.0007
1 CAD0.7361610.9880371.119291.202680.6839730.58665213.9876
1 SGD0.7450731.0121111.132851.217240.6922540.59375514.1569
1 AUD0.65770.893420.88273211.07450.6110750.52412612.4968

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belarusian rubles to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belarusian rubles

BYN to USD

BYN to CAD

BYN to SGD

BYN to AUD

BYN to NZD

BYN to EUR

BYN to GBP

BYN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / CFP Franc
1 BYN33.69550 XPF
5 BYN168.47750 XPF
10 BYN336.95500 XPF
20 BYN673.91000 XPF
50 BYN1684.77500 XPF
100 BYN3369.55000 XPF
250 BYN8423.87500 XPF
500 BYN16847.75000 XPF
1000 BYN33695.50000 XPF
2000 BYN67391.00000 XPF
5000 BYN168477.50000 XPF
10000 BYN336955.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Belarusian Ruble
1 XPF0.02968 BYN
5 XPF0.14839 BYN
10 XPF0.29678 BYN
20 XPF0.59355 BYN
50 XPF1.48388 BYN
100 XPF2.96776 BYN
250 XPF7.41940 BYN
500 XPF14.83880 BYN
1000 XPF29.67760 BYN
2000 XPF59.35520 BYN
5000 XPF148.38800 BYN
10000 XPF296.77600 BYN