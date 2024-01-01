1 thousand CFP francs to Belarusian rubles

Convert XPF to BYN at the real exchange rate

1,000 xpf
30.48 byn

1.00000 XPF = 0.03048 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:43
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.3278518.58590.9125583.04120.7837911.48611.33465
1 SGD0.753097113.9970.68722662.53810.5902711.119181.00512
1 ZAR0.05380420.071443910.04909824.467970.04217130.07995870.0718098
1 EUR1.095851.4551220.3674191.00070.858941.628551.46258

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Belarusian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BYN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to BYN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Belarusian Ruble
1 XPF0.03048 BYN
5 XPF0.15242 BYN
10 XPF0.30485 BYN
20 XPF0.60970 BYN
50 XPF1.52424 BYN
100 XPF3.04849 BYN
250 XPF7.62122 BYN
500 XPF15.24245 BYN
1000 XPF30.48490 BYN
2000 XPF60.96980 BYN
5000 XPF152.42450 BYN
10000 XPF304.84900 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / CFP Franc
1 BYN32.80310 XPF
5 BYN164.01550 XPF
10 BYN328.03100 XPF
20 BYN656.06200 XPF
50 BYN1640.15500 XPF
100 BYN3280.31000 XPF
250 BYN8200.77500 XPF
500 BYN16401.55000 XPF
1000 BYN32803.10000 XPF
2000 BYN65606.20000 XPF
5000 BYN164015.50000 XPF
10000 BYN328031.00000 XPF