100 Belarusian rubles to Swedish kronor

Convert BYN to SEK at the real exchange rate

100 byn
317.68 sek

1.00000 BYN = 3.17682 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Belarusian rubles to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Swedish Krona
1 BYN3.17682 SEK
5 BYN15.88410 SEK
10 BYN31.76820 SEK
20 BYN63.53640 SEK
50 BYN158.84100 SEK
100 BYN317.68200 SEK
250 BYN794.20500 SEK
500 BYN1588.41000 SEK
1000 BYN3176.82000 SEK
2000 BYN6353.64000 SEK
5000 BYN15884.10000 SEK
10000 BYN31768.20000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Belarusian Ruble
1 SEK0.31478 BYN
5 SEK1.57390 BYN
10 SEK3.14781 BYN
20 SEK6.29562 BYN
50 SEK15.73905 BYN
100 SEK31.47810 BYN
250 SEK78.69525 BYN
500 SEK157.39050 BYN
1000 SEK314.78100 BYN
2000 SEK629.56200 BYN
5000 SEK1573.90500 BYN
10000 SEK3147.81000 BYN