1 thousand Belarusian rubles to Moroccan dirhams

Convert BYN to MAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
3,082.01 mad

1.00000 BYN = 3.08201 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belarusian rubles to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belarusian rubles

BYN to USD

BYN to CAD

BYN to SGD

BYN to AUD

BYN to NZD

BYN to EUR

BYN to GBP

BYN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Moroccan Dirham
1 BYN3.08201 MAD
5 BYN15.41005 MAD
10 BYN30.82010 MAD
20 BYN61.64020 MAD
50 BYN154.10050 MAD
100 BYN308.20100 MAD
250 BYN770.50250 MAD
500 BYN1541.00500 MAD
1000 BYN3082.01000 MAD
2000 BYN6164.02000 MAD
5000 BYN15410.05000 MAD
10000 BYN30820.10000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Belarusian Ruble
1 MAD0.32446 BYN
5 MAD1.62231 BYN
10 MAD3.24463 BYN
20 MAD6.48926 BYN
50 MAD16.22315 BYN
100 MAD32.44630 BYN
250 MAD81.11575 BYN
500 MAD162.23150 BYN
1000 MAD324.46300 BYN
2000 MAD648.92600 BYN
5000 MAD1622.31500 BYN
10000 MAD3244.63000 BYN