1000 btn
219.91 nad

1.00000 BTN = 0.21991 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:47
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Namibian Dollar
1 BTN0.21991 NAD
5 BTN1.09956 NAD
10 BTN2.19912 NAD
20 BTN4.39824 NAD
50 BTN10.99560 NAD
100 BTN21.99120 NAD
250 BTN54.97800 NAD
500 BTN109.95600 NAD
1000 BTN219.91200 NAD
2000 BTN439.82400 NAD
5000 BTN1099.56000 NAD
10000 BTN2199.12000 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 NAD4.54728 BTN
5 NAD22.73640 BTN
10 NAD45.47280 BTN
20 NAD90.94560 BTN
50 NAD227.36400 BTN
100 NAD454.72800 BTN
250 NAD1136.82000 BTN
500 NAD2273.64000 BTN
1000 NAD4547.28000 BTN
2000 NAD9094.56000 BTN
5000 NAD22736.40000 BTN
10000 NAD45472.80000 BTN