1,000 bsd
152,300 kes

1.00000 BSD = 152.30000 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:29
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 BSD152.30000 KES
5 BSD761.50000 KES
10 BSD1523.00000 KES
20 BSD3046.00000 KES
50 BSD7615.00000 KES
100 BSD15230.00000 KES
250 BSD38075.00000 KES
500 BSD76150.00000 KES
1000 BSD152300.00000 KES
2000 BSD304600.00000 KES
5000 BSD761500.00000 KES
10000 BSD1523000.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Bahamian Dollar
1 KES0.00657 BSD
5 KES0.03283 BSD
10 KES0.06566 BSD
20 KES0.13132 BSD
50 KES0.32830 BSD
100 KES0.65660 BSD
250 KES1.64150 BSD
500 KES3.28300 BSD
1000 KES6.56599 BSD
2000 KES13.13198 BSD
5000 KES32.82995 BSD
10000 KES65.65990 BSD