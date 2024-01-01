Bahamian dollars to Kenyan shillings today

Convert BSD to KES at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BSD = Ksh129.3 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:00
BSD to KES conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

KES
1 BSD to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High129.7000129.7000
Low128.8800128.4900
Average129.0602128.9503
Change0.25%0.24%
1 BSD to KES stats

The performance of BSD to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 129.7000 and a 30 day low of 128.8800. This means the 30 day average was 129.0602. The change for BSD to KES was 0.25.

The performance of BSD to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 129.7000 and a 90 day low of 128.4900. This means the 90 day average was 128.9503. The change for BSD to KES was 0.24.

How to convert Bahamian dollars to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BSD to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 BSD129.26500 KES
5 BSD646.32500 KES
10 BSD1,292.65000 KES
20 BSD2,585.30000 KES
50 BSD6,463.25000 KES
100 BSD12,926.50000 KES
250 BSD32,316.25000 KES
500 BSD64,632.50000 KES
1000 BSD129,265.00000 KES
2000 BSD258,530.00000 KES
5000 BSD646,325.00000 KES
10000 BSD1,292,650.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Bahamian Dollar
1 KES0.00774 BSD
5 KES0.03868 BSD
10 KES0.07736 BSD
20 KES0.15472 BSD
50 KES0.38680 BSD
100 KES0.77361 BSD
250 KES1.93401 BSD
500 KES3.86803 BSD
1000 KES7.73605 BSD
2000 KES15.47210 BSD
5000 KES38.68025 BSD
10000 KES77.36050 BSD