Brunei dollars to Norwegian kroner today

Convert BND to NOK at the real exchange rate

1,000 bnd
8,035.71 nok

1.00000 BND = 8.03571 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:43
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Norwegian Krone
1 BND8.03571 NOK
5 BND40.17855 NOK
10 BND80.35710 NOK
20 BND160.71420 NOK
50 BND401.78550 NOK
100 BND803.57100 NOK
250 BND2008.92750 NOK
500 BND4017.85500 NOK
1000 BND8035.71000 NOK
2000 BND16071.42000 NOK
5000 BND40178.55000 NOK
10000 BND80357.10000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Brunei Dollar
1 NOK0.12444 BND
5 NOK0.62222 BND
10 NOK1.24444 BND
20 NOK2.48888 BND
50 NOK6.22220 BND
100 NOK12.44440 BND
250 NOK31.11100 BND
500 NOK62.22200 BND
1000 NOK124.44400 BND
2000 NOK248.88800 BND
5000 NOK622.22000 BND
10000 NOK1244.44000 BND