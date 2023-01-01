Brunei dollars to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert BND to MYR at the real exchange rate

1000 bnd
3480.96 myr

1.00000 BND = 3.48096 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:43
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87481.087390.47041.491781.673930.965318.7491
1 GBP1.1431211.2428103.4091.705121.913321.1034521.4305
1 USD0.91970.804635183.20651.3721.539530.887817.2437
1 INR0.01105330.009670330.012018310.01648910.01850250.01066980.20724

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brunei dollars to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brunei dollar

BND to USD

BND to EUR

BND to CAD

BND to NZD

BND to ZAR

BND to SGD

BND to AUD

BND to GBP

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 BND3.48096 MYR
5 BND17.40480 MYR
10 BND34.80960 MYR
20 BND69.61920 MYR
50 BND174.04800 MYR
100 BND348.09600 MYR
250 BND870.24000 MYR
500 BND1740.48000 MYR
1000 BND3480.96000 MYR
2000 BND6961.92000 MYR
5000 BND17404.80000 MYR
10000 BND34809.60000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Brunei Dollar
1 MYR0.28728 BND
5 MYR1.43639 BND
10 MYR2.87277 BND
20 MYR5.74554 BND
50 MYR14.36385 BND
100 MYR28.72770 BND
250 MYR71.81925 BND
500 MYR143.63850 BND
1000 MYR287.27700 BND
2000 MYR574.55400 BND
5000 MYR1436.38500 BND
10000 MYR2872.77000 BND