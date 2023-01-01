5 Brunei dollars to Malaysian ringgits

Convert BND to MYR at the real exchange rate

5 bnd
17.49 myr

1.00000 BND = 3.49759 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brunei dollars to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brunei dollars

BND to USD

BND to EUR

BND to CAD

BND to NZD

BND to ZAR

BND to SGD

BND to AUD

BND to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 BND3.49759 MYR
5 BND17.48795 MYR
10 BND34.97590 MYR
20 BND69.95180 MYR
50 BND174.87950 MYR
100 BND349.75900 MYR
250 BND874.39750 MYR
500 BND1748.79500 MYR
1000 BND3497.59000 MYR
2000 BND6995.18000 MYR
5000 BND17487.95000 MYR
10000 BND34975.90000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Brunei Dollar
1 MYR0.28591 BND
5 MYR1.42956 BND
10 MYR2.85911 BND
20 MYR5.71822 BND
50 MYR14.29555 BND
100 MYR28.59110 BND
250 MYR71.47775 BND
500 MYR142.95550 BND
1000 MYR285.91100 BND
2000 MYR571.82200 BND
5000 MYR1429.55500 BND
10000 MYR2859.11000 BND