1 thousand Brunei dollars to Moroccan dirhams

Convert BND to MAD at the real exchange rate

1000 bnd
7536.27 mad

1.00000 BND = 7.53627 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brunei dollars to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brunei dollars

BND to USD

BND to EUR

BND to CAD

BND to NZD

BND to ZAR

BND to SGD

BND to AUD

BND to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Moroccan Dirham
1 BND7.53627 MAD
5 BND37.68135 MAD
10 BND75.36270 MAD
20 BND150.72540 MAD
50 BND376.81350 MAD
100 BND753.62700 MAD
250 BND1884.06750 MAD
500 BND3768.13500 MAD
1000 BND7536.27000 MAD
2000 BND15072.54000 MAD
5000 BND37681.35000 MAD
10000 BND75362.70000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Brunei Dollar
1 MAD0.13269 BND
5 MAD0.66346 BND
10 MAD1.32692 BND
20 MAD2.65384 BND
50 MAD6.63460 BND
100 MAD13.26920 BND
250 MAD33.17300 BND
500 MAD66.34600 BND
1000 MAD132.69200 BND
2000 MAD265.38400 BND
5000 MAD663.46000 BND
10000 MAD1326.92000 BND