Brunei dollars to Czech korunas today

Convert BND to CZK at the real exchange rate

1,000 bnd
16,691.70 czk

1.00000 BND = 16.69170 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.875151.0868590.44491.490721.673620.9653518.74
1 GBP1.1426611.242103.3561.703531.912531.1030721.4152
1 USD0.920050.805153183.21751.37161.539880.8881517.2425
1 INR0.01105650.009675280.012016710.01648210.01850430.01067260.207198

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brunei dollars to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brunei dollar

BND to USD

BND to EUR

BND to CAD

BND to NZD

BND to ZAR

BND to SGD

BND to AUD

BND to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Czech Republic Koruna
1 BND16.69170 CZK
5 BND83.45850 CZK
10 BND166.91700 CZK
20 BND333.83400 CZK
50 BND834.58500 CZK
100 BND1669.17000 CZK
250 BND4172.92500 CZK
500 BND8345.85000 CZK
1000 BND16691.70000 CZK
2000 BND33383.40000 CZK
5000 BND83458.50000 CZK
10000 BND166917.00000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Brunei Dollar
1 CZK0.05991 BND
5 CZK0.29955 BND
10 CZK0.59910 BND
20 CZK1.19820 BND
50 CZK2.99550 BND
100 CZK5.99100 BND
250 CZK14.97750 BND
500 CZK29.95500 BND
1000 CZK59.91000 BND
2000 CZK119.82000 BND
5000 CZK299.55000 BND
10000 CZK599.10000 BND