Bermudan dollars to Saint Helena pounds today

Convert BMD to SHP at the real exchange rate

1000 bmd
803.66 shp

1.00000 BMD = 0.80366 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:27
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874851.084790.29961.488431.673270.964818.7278
1 GBP1.1430511.2399103.221.701391.912691.1028221.4074
1 USD0.92190.806517183.24851.37221.542610.889517.2654
1 INR0.01107420.009688060.012012210.01648320.01853020.01068490.207396

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bermudan dollars to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bermudan dollar

BMD to USD

BMD to CAD

BMD to INR

BMD to EUR

BMD to NZD

BMD to SGD

BMD to ZAR

BMD to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Saint Helena Pound
1 BMD0.80366 SHP
5 BMD4.01832 SHP
10 BMD8.03665 SHP
20 BMD16.07330 SHP
50 BMD40.18325 SHP
100 BMD80.36650 SHP
250 BMD200.91625 SHP
500 BMD401.83250 SHP
1000 BMD803.66500 SHP
2000 BMD1607.33000 SHP
5000 BMD4018.32500 SHP
10000 BMD8036.65000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Bermudan Dollar
1 SHP1.24430 BMD
5 SHP6.22150 BMD
10 SHP12.44300 BMD
20 SHP24.88600 BMD
50 SHP62.21500 BMD
100 SHP124.43000 BMD
250 SHP311.07500 BMD
500 SHP622.15000 BMD
1000 SHP1244.30000 BMD
2000 SHP2488.60000 BMD
5000 SHP6221.50000 BMD
10000 SHP12443.00000 BMD