1,000 bhd
76,061.10 try

1.00000 BHD = 76.06110 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:14
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Turkish Lira
1 BHD76.06110 TRY
5 BHD380.30550 TRY
10 BHD760.61100 TRY
20 BHD1521.22200 TRY
50 BHD3803.05500 TRY
100 BHD7606.11000 TRY
250 BHD19015.27500 TRY
500 BHD38030.55000 TRY
1000 BHD76061.10000 TRY
2000 BHD152122.20000 TRY
5000 BHD380305.50000 TRY
10000 BHD760611.00000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Bahraini Dinar
1 TRY0.01315 BHD
5 TRY0.06574 BHD
10 TRY0.13147 BHD
20 TRY0.26295 BHD
50 TRY0.65736 BHD
100 TRY1.31473 BHD
250 TRY3.28683 BHD
500 TRY6.57365 BHD
1000 TRY13.14730 BHD
2000 TRY26.29460 BHD
5000 TRY65.73650 BHD
10000 TRY131.47300 BHD