1 thousand Bahraini dinars to Turkish liras

Convert BHD to TRY at the real exchange rate

1000 bhd
76669.30 try

1.00000 BHD = 76.66930 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.3450.9141.6427118.7828814.0251.363351.33935
1 INR0.011998310.01096640.01970980.2253629.766930.01635790.01607
1 EUR1.094191.187811.7972920.5503890.6251.491641.46538
1 NZD0.6087550.73630.556393111.434495.5380.8299390.815329

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinars

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Turkish Lira
1 BHD76.66930 TRY
5 BHD383.34650 TRY
10 BHD766.69300 TRY
20 BHD1533.38600 TRY
50 BHD3833.46500 TRY
100 BHD7666.93000 TRY
250 BHD19167.32500 TRY
500 BHD38334.65000 TRY
1000 BHD76669.30000 TRY
2000 BHD153338.60000 TRY
5000 BHD383346.50000 TRY
10000 BHD766693.00000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Bahraini Dinar
1 TRY0.01304 BHD
5 TRY0.06522 BHD
10 TRY0.13043 BHD
20 TRY0.26086 BHD
50 TRY0.65215 BHD
100 TRY1.30430 BHD
250 TRY3.26075 BHD
500 TRY6.52150 BHD
1000 TRY13.04300 BHD
2000 TRY26.08600 BHD
5000 TRY65.21500 BHD
10000 TRY130.43000 BHD