Bahraini dinars to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert BHD to KWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bhd
818.440 kwd

1.00000 BHD = 0.81844 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:06
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 BHD0.81844 KWD
5 BHD4.09220 KWD
10 BHD8.18440 KWD
20 BHD16.36880 KWD
50 BHD40.92200 KWD
100 BHD81.84400 KWD
250 BHD204.61000 KWD
500 BHD409.22000 KWD
1000 BHD818.44000 KWD
2000 BHD1636.88000 KWD
5000 BHD4092.20000 KWD
10000 BHD8184.40000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Bahraini Dinar
1 KWD1.22184 BHD
5 KWD6.10920 BHD
10 KWD12.21840 BHD
20 KWD24.43680 BHD
50 KWD61.09200 BHD
100 KWD122.18400 BHD
250 KWD305.46000 BHD
500 KWD610.92000 BHD
1000 KWD1221.84000 BHD
2000 KWD2443.68000 BHD
5000 KWD6109.20000 BHD
10000 KWD12218.40000 BHD