10 thousand Kuwaiti dinars to Bahraini dinars

Convert KWD to BHD at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = .د.ب1.230 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:45
KWD to BHD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BHD
1 KWD to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.23591.2363
Low1.22901.2290
Average1.23161.2330
Change-0.49%-0.26%
1 KWD to BHD stats

The performance of KWD to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2359 and a 30 day low of 1.2290. This means the 30 day average was 1.2316. The change for KWD to BHD was -0.49.

The performance of KWD to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.2363 and a 90 day low of 1.2290. This means the 90 day average was 1.2330. The change for KWD to BHD was -0.26.

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD184.0410.92717.7911.5071.6651,710.373.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2120.0180.0220.3520.044
1 EUR1.07890.618119.1831.6251.7961,844.213.96
1 ZAR0.0564.7240.05210.0850.09496.1380.206

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Bahraini Dinar
1 KWD1.22970 BHD
5 KWD6.14850 BHD
10 KWD12.29700 BHD
20 KWD24.59400 BHD
50 KWD61.48500 BHD
100 KWD122.97000 BHD
250 KWD307.42500 BHD
500 KWD614.85000 BHD
1000 KWD1,229.70000 BHD
2000 KWD2,459.40000 BHD
5000 KWD6,148.50000 BHD
10000 KWD12,297.00000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 BHD0.81321 KWD
5 BHD4.06604 KWD
10 BHD8.13208 KWD
20 BHD16.26416 KWD
50 BHD40.66040 KWD
100 BHD81.32080 KWD
250 BHD203.30200 KWD
500 BHD406.60400 KWD
1000 BHD813.20800 KWD
2000 BHD1,626.41600 KWD
5000 BHD4,066.04000 KWD
10000 BHD8,132.08000 KWD