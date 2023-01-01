50 Bahraini dinars to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert BHD to KWD at the real exchange rate

50 bhd
40.928 kwd

1.00000 BHD = 0.81857 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.3450.9141.6427118.7828814.0251.363351.33935
1 INR0.011998310.01096640.01970980.2253629.766930.01635790.01607
1 EUR1.094191.187811.7972920.5503890.6251.491641.46538
1 NZD0.6087550.73630.556393111.434495.5380.8299390.815329

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinars

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 BHD0.81857 KWD
5 BHD4.09283 KWD
10 BHD8.18566 KWD
20 BHD16.37132 KWD
50 BHD40.92830 KWD
100 BHD81.85660 KWD
250 BHD204.64150 KWD
500 BHD409.28300 KWD
1000 BHD818.56600 KWD
2000 BHD1637.13200 KWD
5000 BHD4092.83000 KWD
10000 BHD8185.66000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Bahraini Dinar
1 KWD1.22165 BHD
5 KWD6.10825 BHD
10 KWD12.21650 BHD
20 KWD24.43300 BHD
50 KWD61.08250 BHD
100 KWD122.16500 BHD
250 KWD305.41250 BHD
500 KWD610.82500 BHD
1000 KWD1221.65000 BHD
2000 KWD2443.30000 BHD
5000 KWD6108.25000 BHD
10000 KWD12216.50000 BHD