1,000 bdt
7,621.77 ngn

1.00000 BDT = 7.62177 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:36
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Nigerian Naira
1 BDT7.62177 NGN
5 BDT38.10885 NGN
10 BDT76.21770 NGN
20 BDT152.43540 NGN
50 BDT381.08850 NGN
100 BDT762.17700 NGN
250 BDT1905.44250 NGN
500 BDT3810.88500 NGN
1000 BDT7621.77000 NGN
2000 BDT15243.54000 NGN
5000 BDT38108.85000 NGN
10000 BDT76217.70000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Bangladeshi Taka
1 NGN0.13120 BDT
5 NGN0.65601 BDT
10 NGN1.31203 BDT
20 NGN2.62406 BDT
50 NGN6.56015 BDT
100 NGN13.12030 BDT
250 NGN32.80075 BDT
500 NGN65.60150 BDT
1000 NGN131.20300 BDT
2000 NGN262.40600 BDT
5000 NGN656.01500 BDT
10000 NGN1312.03000 BDT